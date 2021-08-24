Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,497 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 24,703 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Xilinx worth $46,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Xilinx by 96.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $153.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.99. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

