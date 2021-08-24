Xiotri (XIOT) Market Cap Hits $645,017.15

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Xiotri has a total market cap of $645,017.15 and approximately $218.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xiotri has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Xiotri coin can currently be purchased for $146.00 or 0.00302452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00055032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00050381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.53 or 0.00794526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00100129 BTC.

Xiotri Profile

Xiotri (XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

