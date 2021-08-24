XMON Hits 24 Hour Volume of $311,897.00 (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,293.07 or 0.02696437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $311,897.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XMON has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00051918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00122540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00153799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,001.57 or 1.00097827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.64 or 0.00970995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.22 or 0.06529533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

