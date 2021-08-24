XSGD Price Hits $0.73 (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One XSGD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $36.65 million and approximately $197,364.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00125291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00156165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,143.48 or 0.99873717 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.13 or 0.00996023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.53 or 0.06689292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 52,637,140 coins and its circulating supply is 50,046,301 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

