xSigma (SIG) Price Reaches $0.26

xSigma (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. xSigma has a market cap of $2.13 million and $22,887.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xSigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, xSigma has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00049616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.00 or 0.00791783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00099404 BTC.

SIG is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 12,295,636 coins and its circulating supply is 8,075,716 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

