XTRABYTES (XBY) Trading Up 93.5% Over Last Week

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $59.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 93.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00054180 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00063389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00124310 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00111874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00156399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,257.79 or 1.00186011 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

