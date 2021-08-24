Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 18,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,791,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.
YSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05.
About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)
Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.
