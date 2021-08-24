Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 18,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,791,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

YSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YSG. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in Yatsen by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after buying an additional 7,557,855 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Yatsen by 156.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425,047 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in Yatsen in the first quarter worth $54,208,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Yatsen by 510.4% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Yatsen by 167,401.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,205 shares in the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

