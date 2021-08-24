Ycash (YEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.07 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, Ycash has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and $26,382.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.66 or 0.00328378 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00139367 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00174715 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002285 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,496,631 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

