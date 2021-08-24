Yellow Road (ROAD) One Day Volume Hits $49,609.00

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $49,609.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001084 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Yellow Road alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00055320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00129529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.03 or 0.00158406 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,333.53 or 1.00146240 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.65 or 0.01000075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.30 or 0.06746236 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,858,612 coins and its circulating supply is 2,441,057 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yellow Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yellow Road and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.