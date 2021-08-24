YF Link (YFL) Trading Up 59.8% This Week

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for $208.31 or 0.00433477 BTC on major exchanges. YF Link has a total market cap of $10.73 million and approximately $441,879.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YF Link has traded up 59.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00054289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00049884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.61 or 0.00783688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00100013 BTC.

About YF Link

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

