YFValue (YFV) Hits Market Cap of $7.54 Million

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YFValue has traded down 29% against the dollar. One YFValue coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00048686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.10 or 0.00787015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00097293 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFV is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

