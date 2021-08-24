YGGDRASH Tops One Day Volume of $11,609.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $11,609.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00055032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00050381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.53 or 0.00794526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00100129 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.