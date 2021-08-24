Yield Guild Games (YGG) Price Hits $7.79 on Exchanges

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $546.77 million and approximately $102.23 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.79 or 0.00016010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00054963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00127128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00159011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,527.12 or 0.99785333 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.91 or 0.00992988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.13 or 0.06746919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,225,934 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.