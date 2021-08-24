YOU COIN Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $301,571.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00050169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.21 or 0.00789053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00100063 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.