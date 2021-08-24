yOUcash Trading 29.6% Higher Over Last Week (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $303,503.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00054289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00049884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.61 or 0.00783688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00100013 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,636,709,142 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

