Youdao (DAO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of DAO stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Youdao has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -0.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Youdao stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 23,908.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Youdao were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAO. Citigroup downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.27.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

