Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Up 9.8%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 4,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,135,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Get Youdao alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth approximately $3,683,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Youdao by 51.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.