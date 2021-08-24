Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $765.27 Million

Analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to announce sales of $765.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $799.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $733.77 million. Albemarle posted sales of $746.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.45.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,010,802.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,437,420. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALB opened at $227.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

