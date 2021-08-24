Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $743.61 Million

Analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to post sales of $743.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $746.00 million. Avaya reported sales of $757.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avaya by 702.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 72,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Avaya by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,848,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Avaya by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 265,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 72,648 shares during the period.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avaya has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 345.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

