Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will post $31.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.69 million and the lowest is $31.20 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $128.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $129.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $149.93 million, with estimates ranging from $147.70 million to $153.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on BTRS shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BTRS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,710,395 shares of company stock valued at $43,542,253 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth about $4,451,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth about $333,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTRS opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58. BTRS has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

