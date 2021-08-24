Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.18. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

A number of analysts recently commented on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

MP Materials stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 144.05 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.80. MP Materials has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $51.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MP Materials by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,313,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,283,000 after purchasing an additional 589,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

