Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce $406.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $403.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $413.00 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $426.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.95. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $87.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at about $14,485,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

