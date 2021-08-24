Zacks: Analysts Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.58 Million

Analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will announce sales of $41.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.21 million and the highest is $44.00 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $23.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $154.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.00 million to $159.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $171.76 million, with estimates ranging from $167.00 million to $183.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on MNRL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.04.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $503,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,135 shares of company stock worth $10,436,120 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $21.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 736.84%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

