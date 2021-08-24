Zacks: Analysts Expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.39. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

CPLG opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. CorePoint Lodging has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $785.77 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

