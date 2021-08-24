Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Brokerages expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to post $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $5.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on AME shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AME opened at $135.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.59. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $94.90 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

