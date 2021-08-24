Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.15). Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kintara Therapeutics.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.46 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 226,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,782. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.52. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

