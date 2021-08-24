Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.03.

NYSE PK traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.69. 2,484,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,420,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 428,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

