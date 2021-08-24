Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will post sales of $215.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $215.10 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $170.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $806.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $806.80 million to $806.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $844.80 million, with estimates ranging from $834.10 million to $855.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 851,509 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 5,625.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 749,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,300,000 after buying an additional 736,492 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,863,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,528.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 461,997 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $7,686,000. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

