Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.93).

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Windtree Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WINT. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 1,156.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 134,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WINT stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.07. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

