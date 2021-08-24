Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce sales of $53.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.82 million and the highest is $57.68 million. Cryoport posted sales of $11.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 376.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $218.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.52 million to $226.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $265.29 million, with estimates ranging from $248.00 million to $293.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%.

CYRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,360.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $625,681.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 791,343 shares of company stock valued at $47,332,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Cryoport by 4.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cryoport by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cryoport by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 8.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYRX opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 0.90. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.24.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

