Zacks: Brokerages Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Announce -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 116,989.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,563. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $382.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.22.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

