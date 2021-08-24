Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENVX. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

