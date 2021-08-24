Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Vapotherm reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Vapotherm stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06. Vapotherm has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $38.46.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $50,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith bought 94,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $2,247,253.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,801 shares of company stock worth $492,824. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Vapotherm by 337.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vapotherm by 110.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vapotherm by 40.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

