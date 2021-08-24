Zacks: Brokerages Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Brokerages predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will report sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.41 billion and the highest is $4.60 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $17.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.87 billion to $18.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $151.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $228,743,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 90.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,375,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after buying an additional 647,203 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 180.3% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after buying an additional 627,181 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.