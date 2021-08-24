Zano (ZANO) Price Tops $2.41

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00005016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $25.97 million and approximately $259,940.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,111.63 or 1.00237048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00041489 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $250.58 or 0.00522064 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $425.58 or 0.00886659 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.50 or 0.00355219 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007252 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00070399 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004779 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,814,769 coins and its circulating supply is 10,785,269 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.