ZClassic Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $2,482.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.20 or 0.00328178 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00141098 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00162144 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002698 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,285,941 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

