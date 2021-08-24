Zenvia Inc’s (NASDAQ:ZENV) Quiet Period To End on August 31st

Zenvia’s (NASDAQ:ZENV) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 31st. Zenvia had issued 11,538,461 shares in its initial public offering on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $149,999,993 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zenvia in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zenvia in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Zenvia in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 price target on the stock.

Get Zenvia alerts:

Shares of ZENV stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. Zenvia has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $15.87.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.