ZENZO Hits Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0556 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.65 million and $989.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZENZO

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

