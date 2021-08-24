ZEON Reaches Market Capitalization of $80.20 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. ZEON has a market cap of $80.20 million and approximately $505,658.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZEON has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00049934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.94 or 0.00785118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00100285 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

