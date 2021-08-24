Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Trading 16.4% Lower This Week

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $827,344.08 and approximately $1,199.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for approximately $854.03 or 0.01777946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00054626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00048708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00787015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00097151 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

