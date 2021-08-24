ZeroSwap (ZEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.41 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $16.41 million and $2.33 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZeroSwap Profile

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,751,060 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

