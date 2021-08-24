Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) rose 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.28. Approximately 2,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 346,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

ZVIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

About Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

