Zevia PBC’s Quiet Period Will End on August 31st (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC’s (NYSE:ZVIA) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 31st. Zevia PBC had issued 10,700,000 shares in its public offering on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $149,800,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During Zevia PBC’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zevia PBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZVIA opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $14.61.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.