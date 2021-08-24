Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Up 8.1%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s share price was up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 16,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,158,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, 86 Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

