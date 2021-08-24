Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.27 Billion

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $186.99 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $200.37 or 0.00415609 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001489 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.28 or 0.00960941 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,939,230,825 coins and its circulating supply is 11,647,763,672 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

