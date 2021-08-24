ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.34 and last traded at $46.95. Approximately 10,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,446,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.37.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. As a group, analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,437.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 129,650 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at about $742,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at about $3,199,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 29.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 204,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 46,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

