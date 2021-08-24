Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 55,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Zoetis by 0.7% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Zoetis by 52.7% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Zoetis by 10.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 129,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.58.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,191. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $208.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

