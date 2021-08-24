Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 308.2% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 25.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total value of $4,904,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZM opened at $341.30 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.18.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

