Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 865,630 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 3,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 401.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $175.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $175.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.20.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

