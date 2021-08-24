Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 42,750 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,750 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth $160,000. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in B2Gold by 943.7% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 260,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 235,259 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in B2Gold by 13.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 105,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in B2Gold by 36.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.22.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

